Oppenheimer Maintains Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (ASE:CATX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.33% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perspective Therapeutics is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 115.33% from its latest reported closing price of 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perspective Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATX is 0.07%, an increase of 467.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 60.24% to 28,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,609K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 2,750K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 228,597.12% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,235K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,864K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing an increase of 38.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 290.25% over the last quarter.

Osterweis Capital Management holds 1,582K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company.

Perspective Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body.

