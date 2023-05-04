Oppenheimer Maintains Perion Network (PERI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perion Network is 38.28. The forecasts range from a low of 31.01 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.82% from its latest reported closing price of 33.93.

The projected annual revenue for Perion Network is 743MM, an increase of 12.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perion Network. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 28.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERI is 0.32%, an increase of 20.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.95% to 29,361K shares. The put/call ratio of PERI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,301K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,823K shares, representing a decrease of 66.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 32.88% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,919K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 1,852K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing an increase of 38.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,789K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 1,709K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Perion Network Background Information

Perion is a global technology company that delivers strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently 'Capture and Convince' users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television - or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

