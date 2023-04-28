Oppenheimer Maintains Pentair (PNR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pentair is 60.79. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.67% from its latest reported closing price of 58.08.

The projected annual revenue for Pentair is 4,223MM, an increase of 1.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pentair. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNR is 0.19%, an increase of 35.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 167,481K shares. The put/call ratio of PNR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 14,182K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,816K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,387K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,019K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 12.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,999K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,766K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,369K shares, representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 10.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,238K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Pentair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources, from great tasting water straight from the kitchen faucet, to industrial water management and everywhere in between. We deliver solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy water, and sustainable applications that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life. Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion and has approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees.

