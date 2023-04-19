Oppenheimer Maintains PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is $102.82. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.55% from its latest reported closing price of $76.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is $30,654MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 24.84% over the last quarter.

CSIEX - Calvert Equity Fund holds 1,123K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing an increase of 39.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 19.68% over the last quarter.

Investors Research holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 22.08% over the last quarter.

Brooks, Moore & Associates holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 38.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3151 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.52%, a decrease of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 909,802K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

PayPal Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

See all PayPal Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.