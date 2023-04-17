Oppenheimer Maintains Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.86% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is $227.08. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.86% from its latest reported closing price of $199.44.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is $7,026MM, an increase of 14.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Republic Investment Management holds 440K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing a decrease of 25.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Sarasin & Partners LLP holds 694K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 88.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 99.27% over the last quarter.

QQQM - Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF holds 163K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 73.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 6.57% over the last quarter.

FDMO - Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 11.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PANW by 9.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANW is 0.53%, a decrease of 18.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 290,484K shares. The put/call ratio of PANW is 2.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

Palo Alto Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Its mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting the digital way of life. The Company helps address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, the Company is at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. The vision of the Company is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before.

