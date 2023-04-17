Oppenheimer Maintains Okta (OKTA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Okta is $95.17. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.09% from its latest reported closing price of $74.30.

The projected annual revenue for Okta is $2,209MM, an increase of 18.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Verition Fund Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 69.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 82.58% over the last quarter.

ADJEX - Azzad Ethical Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ILCG - iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Geneos Wealth Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 19.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 172K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 25.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 50.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKTA is 0.43%, an increase of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 137,498K shares. The put/call ratio of OKTA is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Okta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

