Oppenheimer Maintains Nerdwallet Inc - (NRDS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Nerdwallet Inc - (NASDAQ:NRDS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nerdwallet Inc - is 17.51. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 64.88% from its latest reported closing price of 10.62.

The projected annual revenue for Nerdwallet Inc - is 653MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nerdwallet Inc -. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 19.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRDS is 0.50%, a decrease of 12.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.43% to 32,929K shares. The put/call ratio of NRDS is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Innovius Capital Management holds 5,209K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 2,227K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares, representing a decrease of 64.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 52.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,986K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 59.11% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,665K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 59.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 319.05% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,224K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 69.87% over the last quarter.

Nerdwallet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to NerdWallet's expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the US, UK and Canada.

