Oppenheimer Maintains NCR Voyix (VYX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.72% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for NCR Voyix is $16.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.72% from its latest reported closing price of $12.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NCR Voyix is 8,732MM, an increase of 226.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCR Voyix. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYX is 0.19%, an increase of 24.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 197,308K shares. The put/call ratio of VYX is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 17,070K shares representing 12.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,531K shares , representing an increase of 26.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYX by 44.34% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 10,396K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,246K shares , representing a decrease of 17.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYX by 8.87% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,205K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,019K shares , representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYX by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,360K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,332K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYX by 13.43% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 6,192K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

