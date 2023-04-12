Oppenheimer Maintains Nasdaq (NDAQ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq is $65.59. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.69% from its latest reported closing price of $54.35.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq is $3,809MM, a decrease of 38.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 339K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing a decrease of 44.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 23.17% over the last quarter.

FEX - First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 63.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 16.78% over the last quarter.

SUSA - iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 9.73% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 152.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 58.93% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Index 500 Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.33%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 442,611K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Nasdaq Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

