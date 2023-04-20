Oppenheimer Maintains Nasdaq Inc - 144A (NDAQ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Nasdaq Inc - 144A (NASDAQ:NDAQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nasdaq Inc - 144A is $65.59. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.35% from its latest reported closing price of $57.36.

The projected annual revenue for Nasdaq Inc - 144A is $3,809MM, a decrease of 38.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHX - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF holds 285K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 297K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 49K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

SMIPX - Mid Capitalization Portfolio - Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 8.94% over the last quarter.

SJCAX - Steward Large Cap Core Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq Inc - 144A. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.33%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 443,860K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Nasdaq Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

