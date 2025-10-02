Oppenheimer Maintains Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Monopar Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:MNPR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.02% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Monopar Therapeutics is $99.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 2.02% from its latest reported closing price of $97.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Monopar Therapeutics is 44MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monopar Therapeutics. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 114.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNPR is 0.03%, an increase of 22.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.43% to 3,344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,172K shares representing 19.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNPR by 18.43% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 599K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 511K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 104K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing a decrease of 61.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNPR by 47.73% over the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 101K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNPR by 18.66% over the last quarter.

