Oppenheimer Maintains Monolithic Power System (MPWR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Monolithic Power System (NASDAQ:MPWR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monolithic Power System is 561.82. The forecasts range from a low of 510.05 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.42% from its latest reported closing price of 458.93.

The projected annual revenue for Monolithic Power System is 2,014MM, an increase of 12.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.21.

Monolithic Power System Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $458.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.83%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power System. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.41%, an increase of 27.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 58,032K shares. The put/call ratio of MPWR is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,651K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing an increase of 52.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 98.04% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,675K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 79.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,486K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 12.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,357K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 8.20% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,207K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

Monolithic Power System Background Information

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

