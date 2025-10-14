Oppenheimer Maintains Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.06% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing is $156.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.67 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.06% from its latest reported closing price of $153.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Modine Manufacturing is 2,521MM, a decrease of 3.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is 0.34%, an increase of 18.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 74,903K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,326K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,469K shares , representing an increase of 25.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 63.14% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,808K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,792K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 22.06% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,634K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 11.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,602K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 10.70% over the last quarter.

