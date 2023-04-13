Oppenheimer Maintains Mcdonald's (MCD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Mcdonald's (NYSE:MCD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mcdonald's is $301.76. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.77% from its latest reported closing price of $285.30.

The projected annual revenue for Mcdonald's is $23,793MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.57.

Mcdonald's Declares $1.52 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share ($6.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.52 per share.

At the current share price of $285.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.38%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 159K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Regent Investment Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westshore Wealth holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 9.91% over the last quarter.

VIG - Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares holds 4,656K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,656K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 6.82% over the last quarter.

SUSSX - State Street Institutional U.S. Equity Fund Service Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 4.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4032 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mcdonald's. This is an increase of 209 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCD is 0.45%, a decrease of 26.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 554,969K shares. The put/call ratio of MCD is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

McDonald`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

