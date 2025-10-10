Oppenheimer Maintains Marvell Technology (MRVL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Marvell Technology (NasdaqGS:MRVL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.12% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marvell Technology is $88.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.78 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.12% from its latest reported closing price of $90.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marvell Technology is 7,869MM, an increase of 8.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38, a decrease of 9.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marvell Technology. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVL is 0.41%, an increase of 4.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 790,932K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVL is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,784K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,330K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 20,840K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,301K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 25.03% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 18,044K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,800K shares , representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 17,790K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,827K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 5.72% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 16,027K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,705K shares , representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 26.48% over the last quarter.

