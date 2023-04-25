Oppenheimer Maintains Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 186.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 186.38% from its latest reported closing price of 8.37.

The projected annual revenue for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is 30MM, an increase of 19.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNS is 0.10%, a decrease of 12.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.43% to 44,525K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,823K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,538K shares, representing an increase of 26.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Lion Point Capital holds 4,223K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,685K shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 26.81% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,515K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,150K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,150K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety potential. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus, Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy.

