Oppenheimer Maintains Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 323.60. The forecasts range from a low of 195.94 to a high of $436.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.47% from its latest reported closing price of 290.29.

The projected annual revenue for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 46MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -17.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDGL is 0.29%, a decrease of 11.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 14,581K shares. The put/call ratio of MDGL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,667K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,545K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,019K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 437.19% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 651K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares, representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 542K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal recognizes that compounds with greater selectivity for thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß and liver uptake has the greatest potential to overcome challenges faced by prior, less selective compounds and deliver the full therapeutic potential of THR-ß agonism. The Company believes that resmetirom, its lead product candidate, is the first orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, truly ß-selective THR agonist.

Key filings for this company:

