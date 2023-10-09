Oppenheimer Maintains KKR & Co. (KKR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.44% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for KKR & Co. is 76.57. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.44% from its latest reported closing price of 62.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KKR & Co. is 7,522MM, a decrease of 37.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1214 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR & Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.57%, a decrease of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 612,185K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 39,746K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,873K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 29,160K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,657K shares, representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 24,222K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,931K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 4.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 22,856K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,470K shares, representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 12.53% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 20,535K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KKR & Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.