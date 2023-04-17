Oppenheimer Maintains JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Outperformer Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) with a Outperformer recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.28% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is $157.16. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.28% from its latest reported closing price of $138.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is $142,687MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILVER OAK SECURITIES holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Naples Global Advisors holds 64K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Legato Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 32.69% over the last quarter.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 78,414.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5059 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 224 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 0.88%, a decrease of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 2,372,917K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

JPMorgan Chase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

See all JPMorgan Chase regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.