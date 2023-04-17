Oppenheimer Maintains JFrog (FROG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for JFrog is $27.99. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.39% from its latest reported closing price of $20.83.

The projected annual revenue for JFrog is $366MM, an increase of 30.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,463K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 21.68% over the last quarter.

Trexquant Investment holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

XITK - SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF holds 72K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 16.53% over the last quarter.

CZMSX - Multi-Manager Small Cap Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 53K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 20.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 16.44% over the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.47%, a decrease of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.02% to 67,790K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

JFrog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 customers, and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

