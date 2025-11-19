Oppenheimer Maintains James Hardie Industries (JHX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.08% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries is $24.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.26 to a high of $31.26. The average price target represents an increase of 39.08% from its latest reported closing price of $17.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for James Hardie Industries is 3,994MM, a decrease of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries. This is an increase of 286 owner(s) or 4,085.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHX is 0.20%, an increase of 4,751.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16,900.15% to 202,597K shares. The put/call ratio of JHX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 50,650K shares.

D1 Capital Partners holds 18,998K shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,601K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,915K shares.

Long Pond Capital holds 7,248K shares.

