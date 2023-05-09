Oppenheimer Maintains Intapp (INTA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intapp is 38.18. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.63% from its latest reported closing price of 37.94.

The projected annual revenue for Intapp is 341MM, an increase of 2.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intapp. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 16.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTA is 0.48%, a decrease of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 53,454K shares. The put/call ratio of INTA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Temasek Holdings holds 22,133K shares representing 34.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Hill Partners holds 18,256K shares representing 28.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 5.42% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 1,642K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 96.23% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,437K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 541.45% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 592K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 4.46% over the last quarter.

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. The company provides cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Its solutions help more than 1,600 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

