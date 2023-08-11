Oppenheimer Maintains Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR (IMCR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.21% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR is 81.52. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 32.21% from its latest reported closing price of 61.66.
The projected annual revenue for Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR is 178MM, a decrease of 2.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMCR is 0.45%, an increase of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.23% to 35,067K shares. The put/call ratio of IMCR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Rtw Investments holds 5,650K shares representing 11.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,559K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 10.19% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,375K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares, representing an increase of 36.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 81.06% over the last quarter.
Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,002K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares, representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 22.36% over the last quarter.
Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,521K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,086K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing an increase of 44.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 68.66% over the last quarter.
Immunocore Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
