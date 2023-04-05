Oppenheimer Maintains iCAD (ICAD) Outperform Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of iCAD with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 343.48% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for iCAD is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 343.48% from its latest reported closing price of $1.15.

The projected annual revenue for iCAD is $39MM, an increase of 40.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 19K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 28.36% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

White Pine Capital holds 71K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 13.95% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 43.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 88.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in iCAD. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 13.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICAD is 0.11%, an increase of 24.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.34% to 13,446K shares. The put/call ratio of ICAD is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Icad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iCAD Inc., headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, is a medical-device manufacturer. iCAD makes cancer detection and radiation therapy devices. iCAD offers computer aided detection and workflow solutions to support detection of breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

