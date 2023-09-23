Oppenheimer Maintains Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.16% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is 22.64. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 50.16% from its latest reported closing price of 15.08.

The projected annual revenue for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is 9,132MM, an increase of 1.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hertz Global Holdings Inc.. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTZ is 0.56%, an increase of 3.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 323,424K shares. The put/call ratio of HTZ is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Knighthead Capital Management holds 181,455K shares representing 58.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Third Point holds 7,320K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,350K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTZ by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Marathon Asset Management holds 6,760K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,721K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,481K shares, representing a decrease of 13.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTZ by 64.35% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 5,355K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,847K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTZ by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Hertz Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

