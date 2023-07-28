Oppenheimer Maintains HCA Healthcare (HCA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.46% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCA Healthcare is 324.55. The forecasts range from a low of 277.75 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.46% from its latest reported closing price of 276.32.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Healthcare is 63,388MM, an increase of 2.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1878 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Healthcare. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCA is 0.45%, a decrease of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 198,840K shares. The put/call ratio of HCA is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,895K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,369K shares, representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 10,585K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,740K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,974K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,040K shares, representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 15.83% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 6,467K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,723K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 2.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,432K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,447K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 1.23% over the last quarter.

HCA Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising more than 2,000 sites of care, including 187 hospitals, surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

