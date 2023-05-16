Oppenheimer Maintains GXO Logistics (GXO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for GXO Logistics is 62.28. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.94% from its latest reported closing price of 57.17.

The projected annual revenue for GXO Logistics is 9,698MM, an increase of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in GXO Logistics. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXO is 0.25%, an increase of 34.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.68% to 123,580K shares. The put/call ratio of GXO is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 15,931K shares representing 13.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,048K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 5,965K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,105K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 5,328K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,664K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 12.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,604K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 14.71% over the last quarter.

GXO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GXO Logistics, Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $430 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA.

