Oppenheimer Maintains Grainger (GWW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Grainger (NYSE:GWW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grainger is 728.99. The forecasts range from a low of 560.55 to a high of $840.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.81% from its latest reported closing price of 695.57.

The projected annual revenue for Grainger is 16,038MM, an increase of 2.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.06.

Grainger Declares $1.86 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share ($7.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.72 per share.

At the current share price of $695.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 2.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grainger. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.28%, an increase of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 40,753K shares. The put/call ratio of GWW is 2.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,383K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,356K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,060K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 6.35% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,059K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 4.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,040K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 6.12% over the last quarter.

W.W. Grainger Background Information

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

