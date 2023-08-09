Oppenheimer Maintains Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.96% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golub Capital BDC is 14.66. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 1.96% from its latest reported closing price of 14.38.

The projected annual revenue for Golub Capital BDC is 565MM, an increase of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golub Capital BDC. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBDC is 0.37%, a decrease of 33.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.69% to 74,180K shares. The put/call ratio of GBDC is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strs Ohio holds 11,573K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,503K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 5,037K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,019K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 9.24% over the last quarter.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 3,586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,648K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,050K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBDC by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Golub Capital BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company invests primarily in one-stop and other senior secured loans of U.S. middle-market companies that are often sponsored by private equity investors. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of the Golub Capital group of companies ("Golub Capital").

