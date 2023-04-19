Oppenheimer Maintains Global Payments (GPN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is $143.72. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.74% from its latest reported closing price of $109.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is $8,614MM, a decrease of 4.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LEIFX - FEDERATED EQUITY INCOME FUND INC Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Everence Capital Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Core Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDETX - Fidelity Advisor Capital Development Fund Class O holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 18.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.29%, a decrease of 28.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 271,513K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Global Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

See all Global Payments regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.