Oppenheimer Maintains FS KKR Capital (FSK) Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FS KKR Capital is 21.70. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.55% from its latest reported closing price of 20.37.

The projected annual revenue for FS KKR Capital is 1,794MM, an increase of 0.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

Fund Sentiment

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS KKR Capital. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSK is 0.55%, a decrease of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 103,738K shares. The put/call ratio of FSK is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

Other Shareholders

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 19,716K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,727K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 11,682K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,778K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 4,412K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,347K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 93,547.29% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,254K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 5.25% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 4,077K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,986K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 3.22% over the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.



