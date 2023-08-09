Oppenheimer Maintains Forge Global Holdings Inc - (FRGE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Forge Global Holdings Inc - (NYSE:FRGE) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.42% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forge Global Holdings Inc - is 3.29. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.42% from its latest reported closing price of 2.85.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Forge Global Holdings Inc - is 101MM, an increase of 56.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forge Global Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRGE is 0.03%, a decrease of 18.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 53,903K shares. The put/call ratio of FRGE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
ROB Exploration holds 24,230K shares representing 13.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Temasek Holdings holds 8,608K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Us Bancorp \de\ holds 4,652K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,118K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Wells Fargo holds 2,516K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 2.94% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- 1 Supplemental Investor Information August 2023 2 Important Information As previously announced, on March 21, 2022, as contemplated by that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated September 13, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among Motive C
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
- [Excerpt from Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2023]
- 1 Supplemental Investor Information May 2023 2 Important Information As previously announced, on March 21, 2022, as contemplated by that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated September 13, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among Motive Capi
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.