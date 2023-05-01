Oppenheimer Maintains Expedia Group (EXPE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is 134.07. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 42.69% from its latest reported closing price of 93.96.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is 13,091MM, an increase of 12.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.31%, an increase of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 160,315K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,985K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,158K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,658K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,501K shares, representing a decrease of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 22.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,575K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,529K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 12.77% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,509K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,502K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 13.95% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares, representing a decrease of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Expedia Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expedia Group helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. Company is here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. Expedia leverages its platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Expedia family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

