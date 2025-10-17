Oppenheimer Maintains Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Euronet Worldwide (NasdaqGS:EEFT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.10% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Euronet Worldwide is $130.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 49.10% from its latest reported closing price of $87.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Euronet Worldwide is 4,150MM, an increase of 0.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronet Worldwide. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEFT is 0.27%, an increase of 7.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 51,512K shares. The put/call ratio of EEFT is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,789K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 8.38% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 1,908K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 8.79% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,550K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares , representing an increase of 28.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 33.96% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,437K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 14.00% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,343K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 1.17% over the last quarter.

