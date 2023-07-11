Oppenheimer Maintains Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,204.35% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is 51.00. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,204.35% from its latest reported closing price of 3.91.

The projected annual revenue for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is 4MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -19.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELOX is 0.00%, a decrease of 94.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.22% to 770K shares. The put/call ratio of ELOX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 361K shares representing 16.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELOX by 62.14% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 118K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 116K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELOX by 61.21% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 111K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 64K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel RNA-modulating drug candidates (designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides) that are formulated to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Premature stop codons are point mutations that disrupt protein synthesis from messenger RNA. As a consequence, patients with premature stop codon diseases have reduced or eliminated protein production from the mutation bearing allele accounting for some of the most severe phenotypes in these genetic diseases. These premature stop codons have been identified in over 1,800 rare and ultra-rare diseases. Read-through therapeutic development is focused on extending mRNA half-life and increasing protein synthesis by enabling the cytoplasmic ribosome to read through premature stop codons to produce full-length proteins. Eloxx's lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in the early stages of clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx's preclinical candidate pool consists of a library of novel drug candidates designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides identified based on read-through potential. Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on kidney diseases including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders. Eloxx is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with operations in Rehovot, Israel and Morristown, NJ.

