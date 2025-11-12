Oppenheimer Maintains Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Dyne Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DYN) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.25% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dyne Therapeutics is $35.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 89.25% from its latest reported closing price of $18.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dyne Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyne Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYN is 0.21%, an increase of 19.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.82% to 146,997K shares. The put/call ratio of DYN is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 9,714K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,438K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,353K shares , representing a decrease of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 76.94% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 9,130K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 5,463K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 4,836K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares , representing an increase of 43.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 47.90% over the last quarter.

