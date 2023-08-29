Oppenheimer Maintains Dollar General (DG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.80% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is 192.27. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.80% from its latest reported closing price of 156.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar General is 41,373MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.74.

Dollar General Declares $0.59 Dividend

On May 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 11, 2023 received the payment on July 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $156.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.65%, and the highest has been 1.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is a decrease of 119 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DG is 0.35%, a decrease of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 236,119K shares. The put/call ratio of DG is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 15,088K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,161K shares, representing an increase of 39.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 24.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,788K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,808K shares, representing an increase of 55.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 68.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,848K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,921K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 26.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,742K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,293K shares, representing a decrease of 67.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 55.41% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 5,881K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing an increase of 72.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 183.05% over the last quarter.

Dollar General Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,979 stores in 46 states as of October 30, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.