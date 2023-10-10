Oppenheimer Maintains Dana (DAN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Dana (NYSE:DAN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.70% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dana is 18.94. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 39.70% from its latest reported closing price of 13.56.

The projected annual revenue for Dana is 10,599MM, an increase of 1.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

Dana Declares $0.10 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $13.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dana. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAN is 0.18%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 166,493K shares. The put/call ratio of DAN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 14,287K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,030K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 6,125K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,958K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 1,078.95% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,279K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,941K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,033K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Dana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer.

