CYCC

Oppenheimer Maintains Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Outperform Recommendation

May 26, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,955.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 1,955.22% from its latest reported closing price of 0.67.

The projected annual revenue for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYCC is 0.00%, a decrease of 19.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 2,635K shares. CYCC / Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CYCC is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CYCC / Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 736K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYCC by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 363K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 275K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sphera Funds Management holds 250K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 230K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology in cancer cells to develop innovative medicines. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating CYC065, a CDK inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid cancers and in combination with venetoclax in patients with advanced hematological malignancies, including CLL and AML. The DNA damage response program is evaluating a sequential regimen of sapacitabine and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with advanced solid cancers and a concomitant regimen of sapacitabine and olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with breast cancer. CYC140, a PLK inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 first-in-human study in patients with advanced leukemias. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

