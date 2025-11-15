Oppenheimer Maintains Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock (FCRX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:FCRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.23% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $31.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.18 to a high of $37.67. The average price target represents an increase of 24.23% from its latest reported closing price of $25.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 182MM, an increase of 5.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCRX is 0.80%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.80% to 1,566K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 353K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 7.27% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 350K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 19.46% over the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 255K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing a decrease of 212.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 72.82% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 22.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCRX by 24.97% over the last quarter.

Relative Value Fund holds 100K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.