Oppenheimer Maintains Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Crescent Capital BDC (NasdaqGM:CCAP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.89% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crescent Capital BDC is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.89% from its latest reported closing price of $13.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Capital BDC is 216MM, an increase of 24.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Capital BDC. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCAP is 0.21%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.70% to 25,065K shares. The put/call ratio of CCAP is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas County & District Retirement System holds 5,002K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 4,205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 4,205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial holds 2,226K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 540K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCAP by 83.70% over the last quarter.

