Oppenheimer Maintains Crane NXT (CXT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.46% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crane NXT is $91.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 37.46% from its latest reported closing price of $66.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crane NXT is 3,879MM, an increase of 152.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane NXT. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXT is 0.15%, an increase of 17.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 69,460K shares. The put/call ratio of CXT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,436K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXT by 87.00% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,469K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXT by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,771K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 96.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXT by 1,894.65% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,717K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXT by 7.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,607K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXT by 0.93% over the last quarter.

