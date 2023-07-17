Oppenheimer Maintains Citigroup (C) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Citigroup (NYSE:C) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citigroup is 58.58. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.04% from its latest reported closing price of 45.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Citigroup is 78,049MM, an increase of 9.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citigroup. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C is 0.51%, an increase of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 1,518,418K shares. The put/call ratio of C is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,964K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,931K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 55,245K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,156K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,195K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,774K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35,179K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,660K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 26,700K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,685K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 88.57% over the last quarter.

Citigroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citigroup Inc. or citi is an American multinational investment bank and financial services corporation headquartered in New York City. The company was formed by the merger of banking giant Citicorp and financial conglomerate Travelers Group in 1998. Citigroup is the third largest banking institution in the United States; alongside JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, it is one of the Big Four banking institutions of the United States. Citigroup is ranked 30th on the Fortune 500 as of 2019. Citigroup has over 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries. It has 204,000 employees.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.