Oppenheimer Maintains Chemed (CHE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.48% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chemed is 590.58. The forecasts range from a low of 565.60 to a high of $619.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.48% from its latest reported closing price of 544.42.

The projected annual revenue for Chemed is 2,234MM, an increase of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.41.

Chemed Declares $0.38 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $544.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.31%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 0.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 962 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemed. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHE is 0.32%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 16,876K shares. The put/call ratio of CHE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 539K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 513K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 10.21% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 502K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 8.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 459K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 7.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 452K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Chemed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation's leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

