Oppenheimer Maintains Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.87% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chatham Lodging Trust is 14.38. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 51.87% from its latest reported closing price of 9.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chatham Lodging Trust is 326MM, an increase of 6.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chatham Lodging Trust. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDT is 0.06%, a decrease of 32.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.92% to 52,722K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,537K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDT by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,336K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDT by 23.07% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,701K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDT by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 2,303K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Partners holds 2,303K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

Chatham Lodging Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 85 hotels totaling 11,848 rooms/suites, comprised of 39 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 5,900 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint venture that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.