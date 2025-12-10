Oppenheimer Maintains Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt (CNTA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:CNTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.23% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt is $37.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 32.23% from its latest reported closing price of $28.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTA is 0.83%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 132,952K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTA is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 19,963K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,808K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 53.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTA by 194.45% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 10,035K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,403K shares , representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTA by 107.16% over the last quarter.

Index Venture Life Associates VI holds 9,962K shares. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 9,682K shares. No change in the last quarter.

