Oppenheimer Maintains CBOE Holdings (CBOE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of CBOE Holdings (BATS:CBOE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CBOE Holdings is $148.66. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.52% from its latest reported closing price of $134.52.

The projected annual revenue for CBOE Holdings is $1,876MM, a decrease of 52.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.23.

CBOE Holdings Declares $0.50 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $134.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.44%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 2.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.90. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VICTORY VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Victory RS Large Cap Alpha VIP Series Class I holds 196K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 3.19% over the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 6.12% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Legg Mason Diversified Growth Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 83.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 428.26% over the last quarter.

CFA - VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 3.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1292 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBOE Holdings. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOE is 0.43%, an increase of 41.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 100,366K shares. The put/call ratio of CBOE is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cboe Global Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

