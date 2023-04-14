Oppenheimer Maintains CarMax (KMX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.21% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarMax is $62.66. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.21% from its latest reported closing price of $69.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CarMax is $32,191MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWP1Z - Schwab S&P 500 Index Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 38.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 14.25% over the last quarter.

SSPIX - SIMT S&P 500 Index Fund Class F holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deutsche Dws Equity 500 Index Portfolio - Deutsche Dws Equity 500 Index Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 45K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 11.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1300 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarMax. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMX is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 221,324K shares. The put/call ratio of KMX is 2.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

Carmax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

See all CarMax regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.