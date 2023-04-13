Oppenheimer Maintains Carlyle Group (CG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group is $43.35. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 45.81% from its latest reported closing price of $29.73.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group is $4,283MM, a decrease of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Td Asset Management holds 150K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 34.44% over the last quarter.

PWDAX - Power Dividend Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Capital Growth Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 167K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 61.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 114.36% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 5.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.23%, an increase of 17.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 226,539K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

Carlyle Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

