Oppenheimer Maintains BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT) Outperform Recommendation

November 13, 2025 — 07:06 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:BBOT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.39% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics is $24.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 99.39% from its latest reported closing price of $12.38 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 2,823K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company.

Aisling Capital Management holds 565K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 542K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 457K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 279K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors.
Stocks mentioned

